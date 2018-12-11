A month after Camp Fire began, 3 remain unaccounted for and 85 are dead

A month after the Camp Fire first broke out in northern California, three people remain unaccounted for and 85 people are confirmed dead, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

Of the 85 dead, 31 are tentatively identified, 50 positively identified. The remains of Rafaela Andrade, 84, from Paradise; Don Shores, 70, from Magalia; and Jean Forsman, 83, from Magalia were positively identified Monday and their next of kin notified, Butte County said.

The number of unaccounted for residents once rose to more than 1,000 people, but officials have worked to lower that number over recent weeks.

The Camp Fire burned through more than 153,000 acres in Butte County after it broke out November 8. It was contained November 25 after becoming the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.