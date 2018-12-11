Nicole Kidman transforms into ex-Fox News host Gretchen Carlson on the set of her new film

Nicole Kidman is busy working on her latest project, "Fair and Balanced," about former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.

Kidman, who plays ex-"Fox & Friends" co-host Gretchen Carlson, was spotted on the set wearing a pink suit and Carlson's signature blond bob.

The film will tell the story of Ailes, who resigned in 2016 after allegations of harassment from several women at the network, including Megyn Kelly, whom Charlize Theron is playing.

But Carlson doesn't appear to be too happy about the casting or the film.

She tweeted: "This looks nothing like me & the script I've seen makes other people out to be heroes unjustifiably. Hard to see your own story faked. Unfortunately - Proves trumps claim of #FakeNews #Realstory."

The film is directed by Jay Roach and also stars Margot Robbie as Abby Huntsman, John Lithgow as Ailes, Alice Eve as Ainsley Earhardt and Allison Janney as Susan Estrich.

Ailes' downfall is also the subject of a documentary, "Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes," which is in theaters and available on iTunes and Amazon.

Showtime is working on its own limited series about the former network executive. Kidman's longtime pal, Naomi Watts, is set to play Carlson, and Russell Crowe will play Ailes.