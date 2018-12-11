Clear

Gunshots fired in French city of Strasbourg, several injured

Several people are injured after gunshots were fired in the center of the northeastern French city of Strasb...

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 2:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Several people are injured after gunshots were fired in the center of the northeastern French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday evening, a national police spokesperson told CNN.

The spokesperson could not confirm the exact location of the shooting, but said the shooter has not been "neutralized" yet.

Grand Est Police tweeted a statement saying there was an "ongoing situation in Strasbourg" and called for calm.

"Follow the guidance that will be communicated. Check the official accounts to stay informed."

Above average & warmer temperatures returns on Tuesday as we make a run towards 50 degrees. Wednesday will be slightly cooler but near average with highs in the lower 40s.
