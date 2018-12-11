Clear

French police: Gunshots in Strasbourg, France

Several people are injured after gunshots were fired in the center of the northeastern French city of Strasbourg, a national police spokesperson told CNN.

At least two people have been killed and 10 others injured after gunshots were fired in the center of the northeastern French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday evening, French authorities said.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said the two people were killed after a shooter opened fire near the Christmas market in Strasbourg. Live images from the scene indicate a large police presence in the area.

Police said they have identified the shooter, who remains at large. The individual opened fire in the center of the city at 8 p.m. on the Rue des Orfevres, police said on Twitter.

The Paris Prosecutor's office told CNN that its anti-terror section is now in charge of the investigation.

Those who were injured have been taken to a Strasbourg hospital.

The interior ministry said in a tweet that there was an "incident" in Strasbourg and urged the public to stay indoors.

French President Emmanuel Macron is monitoring the situation and has asked the Interior Minister to go to the scene, an Elysee Palace spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said: "The President of the republic is being informed in real time of the situation in Strasbourg. He decided accordingly to shorten his current meeting and asked the minister of the interior to go there. He continues to be kept informed of developments."

Strasbourg Mayor Roland Ries tweeted that the incident was a "serious event" and that his thoughts go out to the victims.

