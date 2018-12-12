Clear

Two earthquakes rattle parts of southern US

Two earthquakes struck near eastern Tennessee Wednesday morning, rattling people awake across several Southeast states.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 7:15 AM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 7:31 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two earthquakes struck near eastern Tennessee Wednesday morning, rattling people awake across several Southeast states.

The United States Geological Survey says the temblors hit near Decatur, Tennessee.

The first one, a preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake, occurred at 4:14 a.m. local time. It was the second strongest quake on record in east Tennessee, the local National Weather Service tweeted, citing USGS.

A preliminary 3.3-magnitude quake took place shortly after at 4:27 a.m. local time.

The earthquakes were felt hundreds of miles away, including in Atlanta, and the surrounding states of Alabama, Kentucky and the Carolinas.

Residents near the center of the quakes saw photos and other items falling over, the Meigs County Sheriff's Department said.

There were no immediate reports of major damage.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
We are waking up to a few clouds this Wednesday morning but expect a lot of sunshine for your Wednesday. South winds will pick up in the afternoon, allowing us to go up into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events