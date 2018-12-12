Clear

Trump seizes on France attack to push border wall

President Donald Trump on Wednesday seized on an apparent terrorist attack in France to promote his border w...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 9:13 AM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 9:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump on Wednesday seized on an apparent terrorist attack in France to promote his border wall, the latest example of the US President using fear to push his political agenda.

"Another very bad terror attack in France. We are going to strengthen our borders even more," Trump tweeted early Wednesday morning. "Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security!"

Trump, who has previously pointed to international terror incidents and used other fear tactics to bolster his position on increased border security, is currently fighting with Democrats for more funding. His comments on Wednesday referred to a shooting near a popular Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg, in which at least two people were killed. The suspect sought in the attack was born in France.

Hogan Gidley, a White House spokesman, said Wednesday that Trump has been briefed on the Strasbourg attack. He would not say whether it was terrorism.

Trump frequently cited terrorism during the run-up to the midterm elections as a reason to build a border wall along the southern border, even though there's scant evidence that terrorists are among those seeking entry to the US.

