SAG Awards 2019: See if your faves got nominated

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018
The Hollywood awards season march continues Wednesday as the nominations for the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to be announced.

The SAG Awards are a peer honor, with actors voting on the best film and television performances of the year.

Insiders will be watching to see if "A Star Is Born" will continue to be the darling of the season among film contenders. TV fan-favorites "This Is Us" and "The Handmaid's Tale" are also getting buzz going into the morning.

You can watch the announcement via live-stream on the SAG, TNT and TruTV sites, as well as the TNT and TBS YouTube channels and Facebook pages.

(TBS and TNT share CNN's parent company.)

Awkwafina, star of "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Ocean's 8," and Laverne Cox, star of "Orange Is the New Black," will reveal the nominees.

Check back here later for the full list.

The 25th Annual SAG Awards will air Sunday, January 27 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.

We are waking up to a few clouds this Wednesday morning but expect a lot of sunshine for your Wednesday. South winds will pick up in the afternoon, allowing us to go up into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
