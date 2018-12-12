Kenya Moore shares first photo of daughter

The world got a glimpse of Brooklyn Doris Daly on Wednesday.

Former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Kenya Moore Daly shared an exclusive photo from People magazine of her newborn daughter.

Africa Continents and regions Eastern Africa Health and health care (by demographic group) Health and medical Kenya Maternal and child health Medical fields and specialties Obstetrics and gynecology Pregnancy and childbirth Women's health

"MEET the love of my life @brooklyndorisdaly read our exclusive @people article on stands today," the caption on Moore's Instagram post read.

Moore broke the news of her pregnancy in April at the reunion show for Season 10 of the Bravo series.

Host Andy Cohen asked Moore, who is 47, whether there was any baby news to share. Moore said that she and husband Marc Daly "will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year."

"Oh my God, I said that," Moore said. "I don't want to talk about the details because I'm still very nervous about everything, so I want to get past a safe place."

Moore married Daly, a restaurateur, in a ceremony last year on a St. Lucia beach.

She gave birth to her daughter, her first child, in November.

Moore documented her difficult pregnancy -- including being diagnosed with preeclampsia, a potentially dangerous pregnancy complication which caused the reality star to have high blood pressure -- on social media.

She told People it led to a frightening, emergency cesarean section.

"There were all these complications," Moore said. "They ended up cutting me vertically too, to just get the baby out and make sure I survived the surgery. They were so scared they were going to lose me."

It was all worth it, Moore added.

"I finally have everything I've dreamed of," she said. "This little angel ... so beautiful. I feel so blessed."