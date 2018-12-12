Clear

URGENT - Ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen sentenced to 3 years in prison

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was sentenced Wednesday to thre...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 12:50 PM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 12:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison. Cohen said he took "full responsibility" for his actions while working for Trump, but his sentence will be the longest thus far for anyone involved with the President or stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. "I take full responsibility for each act that I pled guilty to: The personal ones to me and those involving the President of the United States of America," Cohen said. He previously pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts brought by federal prosecutors in New York, and received 36 months for those crimes. Cohen also pleaded guilty to one campaign finance-related count from Mueller's team, for which he was sentenced to two months. Cohen will serve the sentences concurrently.

We are waking up to a few clouds this Wednesday morning but expect a lot of sunshine for your Wednesday. South winds will pick up in the afternoon, allowing us to go up into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
