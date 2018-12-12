Clear

'Morning Joe' co-host Mika Brzezinski apologizes for crude remark about Mike Pompeo

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski apologized Wednesday for a remark she made on air that drew criticism for its hom...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 12:50 PM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 12:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski apologized Wednesday for a remark she made on air that drew criticism for its homophobic implications.

During a segment on "Morning Joe," Brzezinski blasted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his response to the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Celebrities

Mika Brzezinski

Apologies

Mike Pompeo

Political Figures - US

Arts and entertainment

Television news

Television programming

Pompeo had appeared on the Fox News morning show "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to talk about a range of topics, including the terror attack in France and U.S. border security. In the sit-down interview, he evaded the hosts' questions about Khashoggi's murder and cast doubt on evidence that said Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman was involved. Later in the morning, Brzezinski expressed outrage by what she called Pompeo's "pathetic deflections."

"Is that a patriot speaking?" she asked on air. "Or a wannabe dictator's butt-boy? I'm dead serious, I'm asking. Are these the words of a patriot?"

The comment was picked up by media observers on Twitter, one of whom denounced Brzezinski for equating "homosexuality with Mike Pompeo carrying water for the murderous regime in Saudi Arabia." In response, Brzezinski expressed regret.

"Totally agree with you -SUPER BAD choice of words .. I should have said 'water boy'... like for football teams or something like that.. ," she tweeted after the show. She added "SO SORRY" in all caps. She also tagged Senator Dick Durbin in the tweet and apologized to him as well. Durbin was on air for the segment.

A spokesperson for MSNBC did not respond to a request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 42°
We are waking up to a few clouds this Wednesday morning but expect a lot of sunshine for your Wednesday. South winds will pick up in the afternoon, allowing us to go up into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events