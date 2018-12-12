Clear

Ellen DeGeneres considering ending her talk show

Ellen DeGeneres is considering ending her run on daytime talk.DeGeneres told the ...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 2:33 PM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 2:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ellen DeGeneres is considering ending her run on daytime talk.

DeGeneres told the New York Times in a new interview that she's mulling what to do once her contract comes to an end in 2020.

Celebrities

Ellen Degeneres

DeGeneres renewed her deal in 2016 but had been "close to declining" the offer that would have kept her in front of daytime audiences through Season 17, according to the Times.

The comedian and host reportedly is torn between advice given to her from two significant people in her life: her brother and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi.

"She (de Rossi) gets mad when my brother tells me I can't stop," DeGeneres told the Times.

De Rossi, meanwhile, told the Times that she believes her wife has "other things she could tackle."

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has won 57 daytime Emmys since its debut in 2003.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
Fairfax
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 44°
We will be watching Thursday for the potential for a rain/snow mix as a cold front pushes through. There is the possibility of some freezing drizzle on Thursday morning with temperatures below freezing in the upper 20s. We could have a few slick spots during the morning commute so keep that in mind. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events