Clear

Brazil church shooting: Death toll rises to 5

The number of people shot dead at a church in the Brazilian city of Campinas this week has risen to five, of...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 4:18 PM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 4:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The number of people shot dead at a church in the Brazilian city of Campinas this week has risen to five, officials said Wednesday.

Heleno Severo Alves, 84, died after being treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds, the mayor's office said.

Brazil

Buildings and structures

Churches and cathedrals

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Deaths and fatalities

Latin America

Law enforcement

Points of interest

Policing and police forces

Religious buildings

Shootings

Society

South America

The Americas

Death and dying

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at Metropolitan Cathedral.

The gunman opened fire, gunning down a number of people before fatally shooting himself, CNN affiliate Record TV reported.

Civil police earlier identified the four others who died, according to the Agencia Brasil news agency and Record TV.

They were:

• Sidnei Vitor Monteiro, 39

• José Eudes Gonzaga, 68

• Cristofer Gonçalves dos Santos, 38

• Elpidio Alves Coutinho, 67

Three other people were injured, Record TV reported.

The gunman was 49-year-old Euler Fernando Grandolpho, a resident of the neighboring city of Valinhos, according to Agencia Brasil. The motive is unknown.

Grandolpho had no previous criminal record and worked at São Paulo state's District Attorney's Office as an assistant until 2014, Agencia Brasil reported.

So far, the evidence doesn't indicate that Grandolpho knew the victims, Agencia Brasil said, citing Jose Henrique Ventura, a police officer investigating the shooting.

Surveillance video from inside the church shows Grandolpho entering the church, sitting in one of the pews and shooting people who were sitting behind him, according to Agencia Brasil.

The cathedral reopened Wednesday for noon Mass. Pictures posted to the Archdiocese of Campinas' Facebook page shows full pews.

Campinas Mayor Jonas Donizette declared three days of mourning in the city and tweeted Tuesday, "I am numbed by the brutal crime that occurred at the Campinas Cathedral. My prayers go out to the victims and their families."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 49°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 49°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 45°
We will be watching Thursday for the potential for a rain/snow mix as a cold front pushes through. There is the possibility of some freezing drizzle on Thursday morning with temperatures below freezing in the upper 20s. We could have a few slick spots during the morning commute so keep that in mind. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events