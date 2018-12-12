Clear

Post Malone line of Crocs sold out in minutes

Rapper Post Malone's second collaboration with Crocs sold out in ten minutes. CNN's Chloe Melas reports.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 8:22 PM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 8:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

People are serious about their Post Malone footwear.

The rapper's latest collaboration with the foam clog company Crocs went on sale Tuesday and sold out in ten minutes. Yup, you read that right.

The rapper, who wears the shoes religiously, took to Instagram to let his followers know they may be out of luck if they haven't already snagged a pair.

The clogs, which retail for $59.99, are neon yellow and feature the Crocs signature jibbitz [closure]. They were designed by Malone himself and include a saw blade and a snake.

This is Malone's second collaboration with the line. The clogs he designed last month also sold out in minutes.

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, is a 23-year-old rapper and singer who rose to fame with his 2015 single "White Iverson."

The shoe streak may be turning Malone's luck around. The musician survived a car accident and an emergency plane landing over the past year.

