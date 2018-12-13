Clear

Turkey high-speed train crashes into bridge, killing four

A high-speed train has crashed near the Turkish capital Ankara killing at least four people and leaving doze...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 12:30 AM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 12:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A high-speed train has crashed near the Turkish capital Ankara killing at least four people and leaving dozens more injured, according to the city's governor Vasip Sahin.

Holding a press conference at the site of the crash, Sahin said 43 people had been injured in the crash which took place at around 6.30 a.m. local time, Thursday.

The train derailed and crashed into an overpass in Ankara's Marsandiz station, causing part of the bridge to collapse onto two carriages, state news agency Anadolu said.

Video from the scene of the crash showed rescuers coming through piles of warped metal while injured people are seen being evacuated from the wreckage.

The train was en route between the capital and Konya when it crashed, the news agency said.

Developing story, more to come.

We will be watching Thursday for the potential for a rain/snow mix as a cold front pushes through. There is the possibility of some freezing drizzle on Thursday morning with temperatures below freezing in the upper 20s. We could have a few slick spots during the morning commute so keep that in mind. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
