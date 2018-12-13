Clear

Andy Murray ends Britain's 77-year wait for men's Wimbledon champion

One year removed from a heartbreaking loss to Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final, Andy Murray returned to ...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 6:45 AM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 6:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One year removed from a heartbreaking loss to Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final, Andy Murray returned to the All England Club riding an 11-match win streak on grass.

He was in formidable form, and surged to the final against Novak Djokovic on the same Centre Court where he won Olympic gold the previous summer.

Andy Murray

Grand Slam Tournaments

Professional tennis

Sports and recreation

Sports events

Sports figures

Tennis

Tennis events

Wimbledon Championships

Murray had the hopes of an expectant nation on his back -- no British man had won Wimbledon since Fred Perry in 1936.

But finally Murray put the losing streak to bed with a straight sets victory to win his second grand slam title after clinching the US Open the year before.

"I think when I step back over the next couple of days, and sort of relax and think about what I did today I'll realize it was a big day in our sporting history," Murray said to CNN following the tournament.

Watch Murray's 2012 interview with CNN World Sport at the top of the page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 31°
We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Thursday morning ahead of our next cold front that will be pushing through today. Temperatures are above freezing this morning in the upper 30s. Highs will be chilly and below average in the upper 30s throughout the day as the north winds kick up behind the front, gusting 25-30 mph at times. Rain/drizzle chances are possible as well throughout the day in for us here in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events