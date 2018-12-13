Clear

Michael Jordan pulls off three-peat for sixth NBA title in 1998

To witness greatness while it's happening is a privilege few realize until later.That wasn't the case...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 6:45 AM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 6:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

To witness greatness while it's happening is a privilege few realize until later.

That wasn't the case with Michael Jordan, who did more than enough to solidify himself as one of the greatest to ever play in the NBA during his career. From his athletic feats, to demeanor, to prowess, each aspect of his game exhibited greatness.

Sports figures

Michael Jordan

Perhaps no moment encapsulated his elite status more than the 1998 MLB Finals against the Utah Jazz.

In a decisive Game 6, Jordan hit a 20-foot jumper with 5.2 seconds left to give Chicago a one-point lead, securing a third-straight championship for the Bulls and cementing Jordan's legacy as one of, if not the, greatest to ever play the game.

Watch Jordan's 1998 interview with CNN World Sport at the top of the page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 31°
We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Thursday morning ahead of our next cold front that will be pushing through today. Temperatures are above freezing this morning in the upper 30s. Highs will be chilly and below average in the upper 30s throughout the day as the north winds kick up behind the front, gusting 25-30 mph at times. Rain/drizzle chances are possible as well throughout the day in for us here in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events