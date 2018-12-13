Yemen rivals agree to ceasefire around 'lifeline' port city of Hodeidah

Yemen's warring parties have agreed to a ceasefire in Hodeidah, a major flashpoint in the country's war, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Thursday.

The besieged rebel-held port city serves as an entry point for 70% of foreign humanitarian aid into the country, according to the UN, which has described Hodeidah as a "lifeline" for Yemen's war-ravaged population.

"We have reached an agreement on Hodeidah port and city which will see a mutual re-deployment of forces from the port and the city and an establishment of governorate wide ceasefire," Guterres said. "UN will play a leading role in the port and this will facilitate humanitarian access."

The ceasefire announcement came at the conclusion of the first direct talks in more than two years between representatives of Yemen's internationally-recognized government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia, and the Iranian-back Houthi rebels.

The warring parties, who have been meeting in Sweden for the past week, also agreed to a large-scale prisoner exchange and to de-escalating violence around Taiz, where intense battles have raged between Saudi-backed forces and Houthi rebels.

"We've also reached a mutual understanding to ease the situation in Taiz and I believe this will lead to the opening of humanitarian corridors and facilitation of demining," said Guterres.

As the talks ended on Thursday, both sides shook hands as shouts of "congratulations" rang out in the background.

"Based on your constructive engagement in Sweden, we have a better understanding of the positions of the parties," Gutteres told the rival delegations.

"We have agreed to engage in the discussions on a negotiating framework in the next meeting. This is a critical element for the future of political settlement to end the conflict."

The UN-sponsored negotiations came amid intensifying international pressure for a ceasefire as the humanitarian crisis worsens in the country after more than three years of war.

The last Yemen peace talks in 2016 ended with Houthi rebels rejecting a UN proposal, prompting the Saudi-backed Yemeni officials to leave the talks.

Twenty million people in Yemen are hungry, with 1.8 million children "acutely malnourished," according to a report released Thursday by the government of Yemen, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Programme (WFP) and humanitarian partners.

The Yemen conflict began after Houthi rebels took over the Yemeni capital of Sanaa in August 2014 and escalated after a Saudi and Emirati-led intervention in March 2015.

The war has claimed more than 10,000 lives and sparked what the UN has called "the world's worst humanitarian crisis." The country is also home to the world's worst famine in 100 years, according to the UN.