A teenager was en route to an Indiana middle school Thursday to commit an act of violence, but police were able to stop him after receiving a tip, state police said.
The teen exchanged gunfire with police at Dennis Intermediate School in Richmond before killing himself, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Bowling told reporters, citing preliminary results of the investigation.
Accidents, disasters and safety
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal offenses
Education
Education systems and institutions
Indiana
Middle and junior high schools
Midwestern United States
North America
Primary and secondary education
Safety issues and practices
School safety and security
Shootings
The Americas
United States
Demographic groups
Families and children
Family members and relatives
Population and demographics
School violence
Societal issues
Society
Teenagers
Violence in society
"Someone knew something, and they said something," the sergeant said, attributing the fact that no students were hurt to the tipster.
Bowling said he could not verify if the teen was a student. It was unclear how many shots were fired or why the teen was targeting the middle school, he said.
The Richmond Community Schools district put all of its students on lockdown, according to a spokeswoman.
Students were transported to Richmond High School, about a mile away, and parents can pick them up at the adjacent Civic Hall Performing Arts Center, the district said.
Dennis Intermediate is in a residential neighborhood in the city of about 37,000. Richmond is near the Ohio border, about 70 miles east of Indianapolis.
Related Content
- Teen planned to commit violence at Indiana school, but police say tipster helped them stop him
- Tipster alerted police to suspect in possible Houston serial killings
- Harder schools won't stop the violence
- Block party promotes unity, works to stop teen violence
- Family friend of New Mexico suspects is the tipster who relayed starvation message to police
- 'Slenderman' stabbing: Teen committed to mental institution
- FBI was warned about alleged shooter nearly 5 months ago, tipster says
- US School Violence Fast Facts
- Good Samaritans help stop carjacking
- How Patriots' Julian Edelman helped stop a potential school shooting