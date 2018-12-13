Clear

Teen planned to commit violence at Indiana school, but police say tipster helped them stop him

A teenager was en route to an Indiana middle school Thursday to commit an act of violence, but police were a...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 10:17 AM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 10:17 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A teenager was en route to an Indiana middle school Thursday to commit an act of violence, but police were able to stop him after receiving a tip, state police said.

The teen exchanged gunfire with police at Dennis Intermediate School in Richmond before killing himself, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Bowling told reporters, citing preliminary results of the investigation.

"Someone knew something, and they said something," the sergeant said, attributing the fact that no students were hurt to the tipster.

Bowling said he could not verify if the teen was a student. It was unclear how many shots were fired or why the teen was targeting the middle school, he said.

The Richmond Community Schools district put all of its students on lockdown, according to a spokeswoman.

Students were transported to Richmond High School, about a mile away, and parents can pick them up at the adjacent Civic Hall Performing Arts Center, the district said.

Dennis Intermediate is in a residential neighborhood in the city of about 37,000. Richmond is near the Ohio border, about 70 miles east of Indianapolis.


