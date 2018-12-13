Clear

Taylor Swift makes an exciting birthday announcement

It's December 13, and that means it's Taylor Swift's birthday.The singer, who turns 29, took to Insta...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 12:06 PM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 12:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's December 13, and that means it's Taylor Swift's birthday.

The singer, who turns 29, took to Instagram to make a special announcement: A film about her Reputation tour is coming to Netflix.

Celebrities

Taylor Swift

"Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes!" Swift wrote in the caption. "Today I finally get to show you something we've been working on for a while... the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour!"

The film trailer takes fans behind the scenes of Swift's enormously successful tour.

"You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I'm really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year," Swift continued. "I also got to share the stage with such wildly talented people @camila_cabello, @charli_xcx, my band and dancers who shine so brightly in this film. You're the best. Thank you for everything."

It hasn't been a bump-free year for the singer, though.

Swift has faced several safety issues related to stalkers. She's begun using facial recognition technology at her concerts to try to identify her known stalkers, Rolling Stone reported. And a man who last year broke into her home, showered and bathed reportedly will be sentenced next week.

