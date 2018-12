READ: Maria Butina plea agreement

We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Thursday morning ahead of our next cold front that will be pushing through today. Temperatures are above freezing this morning in the upper 30s. Highs will be chilly and below average in the upper 30s throughout the day as the north winds kick up behind the front, gusting 25-30 mph at times. Rain/drizzle chances are possible as well throughout the day in for us here in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.

Radar Temperatures Alerts