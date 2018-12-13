Clear

Rolling Thunder to end Washington ride after next year

Rolling Thunder, the annual event where hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists come to the nation's capitol ...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 1:14 PM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 1:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rolling Thunder, the annual event where hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists come to the nation's capitol to honor service members killed in action or taken as prisoners of war, will hold its last event in Washington next year.

The last ride will be next Memorial Day weekend, on Sunday, May 26, 2019, a spokeswoman for the organizing group confirmed to CNN.

Organizers said the costs of putting on the national ride have become prohibitive, with last year's event costing about $200,000 in various related expenses.

"It was a tough decision for us to make," spokeswoman Nancy Regg told CNN.

Instead of the gathering at the nation's capital, there will be regional events organized by various chapters to honor those killed in action or who were prisoners of war, according to the group.

Next year will mark the 32nd ride in Washington since the event was first held in 1988. Then-presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at the gathering in 2016.

The riders start at the Pentagon parking lot, ride over a bridge into DC, circle the National Mall and end by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Thursday morning ahead of our next cold front that will be pushing through today. Temperatures are above freezing this morning in the upper 30s. Highs will be chilly and below average in the upper 30s throughout the day as the north winds kick up behind the front, gusting 25-30 mph at times. Rain/drizzle chances are possible as well throughout the day in for us here in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events