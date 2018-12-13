Clear

Jerry Seinfeld says the Oscars lost in the Kevin Hart controversy

Jerry Seinfeld is weighing in on ...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 1:14 PM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 1:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jerry Seinfeld is weighing in on Kevin Hart's decision to step down as host of the next Academy Awards.

"Kevin is in a position, because he's a brilliant comedian, to kind of decide what he wants to do," Seinfeld said in an interview for "Sunday Today with Willie Geist." "He doesn't have to step down, but he can. And when you look at that situation, well who got screwed in that deal?"

Arts and entertainment

Comedians and comedy

Academy Awards

Awards and prizes

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celebrities

Entertainment and arts awards

Jerry Seinfeld

Kevin Hart

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Movie awards

Movies

Seinfeld suggested it will be hard for producers of the Oscars to find another host to replace Hart.

"I think Kevin's going to be fine, you know. But finding another Kevin Hart, that's not so easy. He's a brilliant guy with a movie career."

Related: Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host

Hart stepped away from hosting duties last week, following controversy over tweets he posted between 2009 and 2011 that included derogatory language about gay people.

Seinfeld isn't the only comedian to weigh in on Hart's choice.

Seth MacFarlane, who hosted the Oscars in 2013, said it's not an in-demand job.

"Look, it's a gig that has all eyes on it. And when you're doing something that's that much in the spotlight, with that much focus on it, that much intensity, you're going to have a lot of opinions from a lot of people. I'm trying to think of the last time that I read a review of the Oscars the next day where everyone is raving about it -- it's been a long time," he told EW. "It's not an easy job, and I'm not surprised that they have a tough time finding takers."

Producers for the Oscars, along with the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, have yet to comment on who will take Hart's place.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Thursday morning ahead of our next cold front that will be pushing through today. Temperatures are above freezing this morning in the upper 30s. Highs will be chilly and below average in the upper 30s throughout the day as the north winds kick up behind the front, gusting 25-30 mph at times. Rain/drizzle chances are possible as well throughout the day in for us here in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events