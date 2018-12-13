Clear

URGENT - Senate rebukes Trump, condemns Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi murder

(CNN) -- The Senate on Thursday passed a resolution condemning Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin S...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 3:31 PM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 3:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The Senate on Thursday passed a resolution condemning Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, ratcheting up pressure on President Donald Trump who has aligned himself with the Saudi kingdom in the aftermath of the brutal killing. Just prior to passing the resolution, the Senate also overwhelming approved a resolution by a 56-41 vote that would require the US to end its military support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen, a move aimed both at ending that war and expressing anger at the Trump administration's handling of relations with Saudi Arabia. The vote on the Yemen resolution reflected the frustration senators from parties have with the vast human suffering from the war and President Donald Trump's embrace of the crown prince despite widely-accepted evidence from US intelligence agencies that he ordered the killing Khashoggi.


