Clear

Wall Street Journal: Trump inaugural committee under criminal investigation

President Donald Trump's 2017 inaugural committee is currently being investigated by federal prosecutors in ...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 5:16 PM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 5:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump's 2017 inaugural committee is currently being investigated by federal prosecutors in New York for possible financial abuses related to the more than $100 million in donations raised for the event, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Citing conversations with people familiar with the investigation, which is being handled by the US Attorney's office in Manhattan, the Journal reported that prosecutors are also looking into whether the committee accepted donations from individuals looking to gain influence or access to the new administration.

Companies

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Donald Trump

Fraud and financial crimes

News Corp

Political Figures - US

The Wall Street Journal

Criminal investigations

Criminal law

Investigations

Law and legal system

The paper notes that "giving money in exchange for political favors" is illegal, as is misuse of any donated funds. The committee was registered as a nonprofit.

According to the Journal, sources told the paper that the investigation "partly arises out of materials seized in the federal probe of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's business dealings."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Rain and drizzle chances continue for the rest of the evening. Temperatures will also be on the cool side, in the 30s. So if you are heading down to Kansas City for the Chiefs game, pack the rain and winter gear.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events