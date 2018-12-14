Clear

'Historic moment' as abortion bill passes Irish parliament

Ireland's Prime Minister has hailed a "historic moment" for women in the country, after a bill to legalize a...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 8:27 AM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 8:27 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ireland's Prime Minister has hailed a "historic moment" for women in the country, after a bill to legalize abortion passed through the final stages of parliament.

The bill is now set to be signed into law by President Michael D. Higgins, following a marathon debate in parliament's upper house Thursday, and will come into force in January.

Abortion

Abortion rights

Demographic groups

Females (demographic group)

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Health and medical

Legislation

Legislative bodies

Medical treatments and procedures

Politics

Population and demographics

Sexual and reproductive health

Societal issues

Society

Two-thirds of Irish voters agreed to amend the constitution and allow women to access abortion in a momentous and emotionally charged referendum in May.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar thanked the bill's supporters on Twitter and commended Health Minister Simon Harris for steering it through parliament.

The vote would "end lonely journeys, end the stigma and support women's choices in our own country," Harris said on Twitter Thursday.

The new laws make abortion legal and unrestricted in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, subject to a medical consultation and a cooling-off period.

Terminations after 12 weeks would be permitted only under exceptional circumstances.

The bill passed through parliament's lower house, the Dáil, last week.

After the vote, Harris paid tribute to "the campaigners who fought for 35 years to change a nation, to change hearts and minds," the UK Press Association reported. "I want to thank the minority who fought the battle in here when it was convenient for the majority to ignore."

"But today, I think mostly of the thousands of women who were forced to make the journey to access care that should have been available in their own country," he added.

Around 3,000 Irish women annually have traveled to Britain to terminate a pregnancy in recent years, according to UK government figures.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
We are waking up to cloudy skies and chilly temperatures in the 30s this Friday morning. A nice & warmer Friday and weekend is shaping up for us though in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events