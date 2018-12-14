Clear

CNN and The Des Moines Register to release first 2020 Iowa caucus poll Saturday

With the midterm elections over and attention turned to the next election cycle, CNN and The Des Moines Regi...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 12:01 PM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 12:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

With the midterm elections over and attention turned to the next election cycle, CNN and The Des Moines Register will release their first polling Saturday on Iowa's 2020 presidential caucuses.

"The Iowa Poll" will be released Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the first poll The Des Moines Register releases in partnership with CNN since the poll's founding in 1943.

2020 Presidential election

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Iowa

Midwestern United States

North America

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

Primaries and caucuses

The Americas

United States

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

Des Moines

Iowa caucuses

Political events

Saturday's poll will provide early insights into likely Democratic caucus goers and their views on the potential 2020 candidates.

Further releases of "The Iowa Poll" will be an early look at the views of registered Republicans in the Hawkeye State on President Donald Trump and his reelection prospects.

The Iowa caucuses will take place this upcoming presidential election cycle on February 3, 2020.

CNN and The Des Moines Register first announced their partnership on the poll last Thursday.

The two news organizations, in collaboration with financial sponsor Mediacom, will "exercise joint editorial control" over "The Iowa Poll." The poll will be conducted by Selzer & Company of Des Moines, Iowa.

The first-in-the-nation caucuses will be the proving ground for what's expected to be the largest field of Democratic candidates in modern history and the possibility of Republican challengers vying to take on Trump in 2020.

Several potential candidates have already visited Iowa as they test the waters for a potential presidential bid.

In the 2016 presidential election, Trump finished second in the Iowa caucuses behind Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 33°
Savannah
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 33°
We are waking up to cloudy skies and chilly temperatures in the 30s this Friday morning. A nice & warmer Friday and weekend is shaping up for us though in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events