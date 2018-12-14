Kanye West accuses Drake of threatening him and his family

So much for that apology Kanye West offered Drake a few months ago.

On Thursday West offered up a barrage of tweets, which at first seemed to point to the beef being settled between the rappers but then pivoted to West accusing Drake of threatening him and his family.

The pair reportedly have had an ongoing issue for months over the beat to West's song "Lift Yourself," along with West's collaboration with rapper Pusha-T, whose diss tracks "Infrared" and "The Story of Adidon" were directed at Drake.

In September, West apologized to Drake via Twitter and offered "good energy and love" to him and his team.

But on Thursday the outspoken rapper fired off dozens of tweets, apparently sparked by a request from Drake.

Try to follow along: West tweeted what appeared to be a request from Drake regarding some music.

"Drake sent in a clearance request for 'Say What's Real'. Do you wanna clear?" read the screenshot West tweeted.

In 2009 Drake released his famous "So Far Gone" mixtape that includes the song "Say What's Real." The single uses beats from West's track "Say You Will."

The request spurred West once again to visit his feud with Drake, including seeking an apology for Drake rapping "Keepin it G, I told her don't wear no 350s 'round me," on the French Montana's single "No Stylist," which West apparently took as a reference his Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 sneaker line.

"Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths," West tweeted.

What followed were innumerable tweets about everything from mental health to a Bible verse and a mention of fellow rapper Travis Scott, who is in a relationship with and shares a daughter with West's sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner.

It all appeared to be done in an effort to get Drake to reach out, and West tweeted that he did.

"Drake finally called," West tweeted. "Mission accomplished."

West then tweeted that he denied the request to clear the song and went on to accuse Drake of threatening him.

"Drake called trying to threatened me," the rapper also known as Yeezy tweeted. "So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect. So cut the tough talk."

What followed is so much it's hard even to break down.

West made grandiose statements including "I'm your oxygen," called out Scott for his involvement with Drake (the pair have done music together), asserted, "There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat" and so much more.

He more than doubled down on the claims that Drake had threatened him and his family and also said Drake was "disrespectful to all people with mental health conditions so this is an opportunity for growth."

Meanwhile, Drake was chilling and saying nothing other than an Instastory with a bunch of laughing emojis.

West's wife, TV reality star and mogul Kim Kardashian West, sided with her husband, tweeting, "My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world."

"@drake Never threaten my husband or our family," she also tweeted. "He paved the way for there to be a Drake."

CNN has reached out to reps for the Wests for comment.

A rep for Drake told CNN on Friday that there was no comment.