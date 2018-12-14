Clear

Chris Pratt's adorable birthday message to Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt just professed his love for Katherine Schwarzenegger to the world.The actor, 39, who has ...

Chris Pratt just professed his love for Katherine Schwarzenegger to the world.

The actor, 39, who has been quietly dating Schwarzenegger for several months, took her 29th birthday as an opportunity to tell her -- and their followers -- that he's "thrilled" they're together.

"Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room," he captioned a collage of six photos. "I've cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care."

Can we say #Relationship Goals?

Schwarzenegger is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Pratt and his ex, Anna Faris, announced their separation in 2017 after eight years of marriage.

