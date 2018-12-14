Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 2:55 PM
-- The search for President Trump's next chief of staff continues. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has taken himself out of the running.

-- Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated today due to a phoned-in bomb threat on the sixth anniversary of the massacre at the school that left 26 children and staff members dead.

-- Johnson & Johnson's stock fell after a Reuters report said the company knew for decades that asbestos was in its baby powder.

-- Beto 2020? In CNN's latest poll, O'Rourke is the only candidate to make significant gains since the last poll in October. He hasn't ruled out a run for president he says, a shift from his previous denials.

-- A man convicted of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman on an overnight flight from Las Vegas to Detroit was sentenced on Thursday to nine years in prison, according to federal prosecutors.

-- Facebook announced that the social network exposed the private photos of as many as 6.8 million users without their permission.

-- Eliza Dushku reportedly received a confidential settlement of $9.5 million from CBS after she accused her "Bull" co-star of harassment.

-- Just when we thought the drama was over. Kanye West accuses Drake of threatening him and his family.

After a beautiful end to the week, nice weather is shaping up for the weekend. For any Friday night plans, expect dry weather and clear skies. Lows will be dropping into the 20s.
