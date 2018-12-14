Clear

Read: Mueller's response to Michael Flynn's sentencing memo

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team responded to Michael Flynn's sentencing memo Friday.Read the me...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 2:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team responded to Michael Flynn's sentencing memo Friday.

Read the memo here:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 41°
After a beautiful end to the week, nice weather is shaping up for the weekend. For any Friday night plans, expect dry weather and clear skies. Lows will be dropping into the 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events