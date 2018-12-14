Clear

Trump names Mulvaney 'acting' chief of staff

Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, will become the ...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 4:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, will become the acting White House chief of staff replacing John Kelly, President Donald Trump announced on Friday.

"I look forward to working with him in this new capacity as we continue to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! John will be staying until the end of the year. He is a GREAT PATRIOT and I want to personally thank him for his service!" Trump tweeted.

Trump appointed Mulvaney to the position in an acting role about a week after Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Nick Ayers declined Trump's offer to become chief of staff, refusing to agree to a two-year time commitment the President had requested.

