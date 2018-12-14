Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, will become the acting White House chief of staff replacing John Kelly, President Donald Trump announced on Friday.
"I look forward to working with him in this new capacity as we continue to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! John will be staying until the end of the year. He is a GREAT PATRIOT and I want to personally thank him for his service!" Trump tweeted.
Trump appointed Mulvaney to the position in an acting role about a week after Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Nick Ayers declined Trump's offer to become chief of staff, refusing to agree to a two-year time commitment the President had requested.
Related Content
- Trump names Mulvaney 'acting' chief of staff
- Talk centers on Mick Mulvaney if chief of staff John Kelly leaves
- Trump names Army Chief of Staff Mark Milley to be new Joint Chiefs chairman
- Trump still searching for chief of staff
- Internet mocks Trump's chief of staff search
- NYT: Mulvaney aides earning hefty salaries
- Mick Mulvaney delivers the chilling truth
- NYT: Mulvaney to weaken military lending oversight
- Acting chief of staff and general counsel for drug czar suddenly dismissed
- Who actually wants to be Donald Trump's chief of staff?