Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

READ: Federal judge's ruling striking down the Affordable Care Act

A federal judge in Texas said on Friday that the Affordable Care Act's individual coverage mandate is uncons...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 10:05 PM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 10:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A federal judge in Texas said on Friday that the Affordable Care Act's individual coverage mandate is unconstitutional and that the rest of the law must also fall. Read the ruling here:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
After a beautiful end to the week, nice weather is shaping up for the weekend. For any Friday night plans, expect dry weather and clear skies. Lows will be dropping into the 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events