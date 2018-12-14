Check your fridge and pantry for food products recalled this week

Before the family gathers for a holiday meal, here's all the food you should purge from your pantry. Read on to see some of the things you may need to throw away and updates on recalls for beef and romaine lettuce.

Metal found in Jimmy Dean sausages

CTI Foods LLC, is recalling 29,028 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat poultry and pork sausage links after five people called the US Food Safety and Inspection Service to let them know they had found metal pieces in the sausage, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

There are no reports of anyone getting hurt by the metal, but the USDA said there are concerns that some people may unknowingly still have the packages in their freezers.

Look on the package for the code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49. This is the 23.4-ounce pouch that is called "Jimmy Dean Heat 'n Serve Original Sausage Links Made with Pork & Turkey" with a "use by" date of January 31, 2019. It will also have "EST. 19085" on the back of the packaging.

Del Monte recalls canned corn

Del Monte's fiesta corn seasoned with red and green peppers is under-processed and could result in, "contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed," the company said.

The recall is for 64,242 cases that were distributed to 25 US states and in 12 countries -- Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, El Salvador, Haiti, Guyana, Uruguay, Aruba, Panama, Saint Lucia and Suriname.

All of the recalled corn was sold in 15.25-ounce cans with the UPC number 24000 02770. They have "best if used by" dates marked on the can of: August 14, 2021; August 15, 2021; August 16, 2021; Sept. 3, 2021; Sept. 4, 2021; Sept. 5, 2021; Sept. 6, 2021; Sept. 22, 2021; and Sept. 23, 2021.

More cases of salmonella linked to recalled beef

JBS Tolleson Inc. has recalled more than 12 million pounds of beef products that might have been contaminated with salmonella.

The products were produced and packaged between July 26 and September 7, distributed nationwide and sold by more than 100 retailers. A list of the states and distributors that received the contaminated meat, including Walmart and Kroger, is available from the US Department of Agriculture.

The CDC recommends that consumers check their freezers for beef they may have stored and look for establishment number EST. 267.

The CDC says 333 people have become ill and 91 have been hospitalized since illnesses began in August. No deaths have been reported.

E. coli outbreak traced to California farm

The strain of E. coli causing the current outbreak in romaine lettuce has been found in a reservoir on a farm in Santa Barbara County, California, the US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The agencies are continuing to investigate other possible sources, and the CDC still advises consumers not to eat romaine lettuce grown in California's Monterey, San Benito and Santa Barbara counties until investigations are complete.

Properly labeled romaine grown outside those three counties and harvested after November 23, as well as romaine grown in greenhouses or hydroponically, should all be safe from contamination, the CDC said. The earlier warning against eating romaine from California's San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz and Ventura counties has been lifted.

Inspired Organics recalls organic sunflower butter

The company recalled its organic sunflower butter because of the potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA said.

The product was distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods. LLC in Warren, Michigan, to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Ontario, Canada.

The recalled product is sold in 16-ounce packages and can be identified by the "best by" date of October 2019, the lot number 99 and the UPC number 863669742526.

Achdut recalls 'Tahini' because of salmonella risk

The FDA says Achdut LTD. of Ariel, Israel, is recalling its tahini products of all sizes because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The recalled products are Tahini, Whole Tahini, Organic Tahini and Seasoned Tahini, and the brand names of the products are Achdut, Baron's, S&F, Pepperwood, Soom and Achva.

The container sizes are 15 ounces, 16 ounces, 17.6 ounces and 635 ounces (428g, 454g, 500g, 18Kg) with lot numbers 18-097 to 18-141 or with expiration dates April 7 to May 21, 2020. The Baron's brand carries an expiration date of May 5, 2021.