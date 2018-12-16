The 10 best Christmas movies to queue up

It's not Christmas without fuzzy pajamas, warm chocolate desserts and a lot of Christmas movie binge-watching. So grab your remote control and cat and start your movie marathon. These are the ones you want to start with.

And no, "Die Hard" is not included.

Christmas Holidays and observances Arts and entertainment Movies

Elf

The best way to spread Christmas cheer ... is by re-watching Will Ferrell's best on-screen character ever, Buddy, attempt to find his way back to the North Pole.

Home Alone & Home Alone 2

His mother got it wrong twice, but we're thankful because Kevin McCallister made two good movies out of it.

A Christmas Carol

Is it really Christmas if Scrooge doesn't have his change of heart?

Miracle on 34th Street

You can be the judge of who Kris Kringle really is, but this sweet family Christmas movie is one you can't skip.

The Grinch

Watch the latest adaptation of this movie in theaters now, or opt for the earlier versions. Whichever you choose, you can't call it a holiday without the green man.

The Holiday

What are the holidays without a little romance? Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz swap homes and find the love of their lives across the globe.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

We don't care how old you are, this animated classic is a requirement.

Love Actually

Yes, we're including this movie. Can't beat Billy Mack's "Love is all around" remake.

Polar Express

There are many reasons to love this movie. Tom Hanks playing six different characters is six of them.

Charlie Brown Christmas

Follow the holiday-themed adventures of the classic entourage -- and their dog, Snoopy -- and learn the real meaning of Christmas.