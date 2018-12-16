Clear

Explosion near pub in Sapporo, Japan injures dozens

An explosion near a pub in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo on Sunday night injured at least 42 people,...

Posted: Dec. 16, 2018 12:38 PM
Updated: Dec. 16, 2018 12:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An explosion near a pub in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo on Sunday night injured at least 42 people, including one critically, said Hokkaido Police public relations officer Ryohei Kashihara.

A subsequent fire caused one building to collapse. Residents reported smelling gas after the explosion and seeing broken windows in the area, public service broadcaster NHK reported.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Asia

Continents and regions

East Asia

Explosions

Japan

Sapporo

Bars, pubs and taverns

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Firefighters and firefighting

Fires

Food and beverage industry

Food and drink

Labor and employment

Restaurant and food service industry

Restaurant industry

Restaurants

Workers and professionals

The cause of the explosion, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. local time, is unknown, and emergency services continue to investigate.

Video shows the blast's destructive aftermath. Firefighters sprayed water onto the building's remnants, and debris was strewn across the nearby street.

The explosion also shattered windows across the street, sending broken glass onto the sidewalk, a Twitter user posted.

The Sapporo fire department told CNN that more than 20 fire engines were deployed. The number of reported injuries could rise, said Sho Saikoku of the Sapporo fire department.

Police and firefighters warned of the possibility of another explosion, according to local news agency, Kyodo.

Sapporo, with almost 2 million people, is on Japan's large northern island of Hokkaido.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 48°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 50°
For Sunday, expect the nice weather to continue. Temperatures may be a degree or two cooler than what we saw Saturday but still in the lower 50s with sunny skies. Remember, our average high this time of year is in the upper 30s!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events