Giuliani hints at longer Trump Tower talks

President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani suggested on Sunday that Trump had spoken with his former attorney Michael Cohen past January 2016 about a Trump Tower in Moscow.

On ABC's "This Week," Giuliani seemed to reference Trump's written responses to special counsel Robert Mueller, saying the conversations about the proposed Moscow project went as far as the tail end of the general election period.

"According to the answer that he gave, it would have covered all the way up to November of -- covered all the way up to November 2016," Giuliani said. "Said he had conversations with him -- but the President didn't hide this."

Asked about the difference between that comment and the previous claim that Trump's discussions about the project ended in January 2016, Giuliani said, "Until you actually sit down and answer the questions and you go back and you look at the papers and you look at ... you're not going to know what happened."

CNN has reached out to clarify what Giuliani specifically meant by referencing November 2016. CNN has previously reported that Trump's lawyers balked at answering any questions that ran past the election because they believed they could argue the transition period after Trump's victory was covered by executive privilege.

When Cohen pleaded guilty to a charge from Mueller's office last month, he said he lied about Trump's knowledge of the proposed Moscow project. He had previously claimed such discussions ended in January 2016 -- ahead of the formal start of the primaries. But in his admission of guilt, Cohen called the previous statement a lie on Trump's behalf.

Prosecutors said Cohen discussed the proposed project with Trump on more than the three occasions he had previously mentioned.