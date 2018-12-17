URGENT - Ex-Flynn business associates charged with trying to influence US politicians in Turkish lobbying case

(CNN) -- Two former business associates of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn were charged with trying to influence US politicians to seek the extradition of a Turkish cleric, according to an indictment filed in the Eastern District of Virginia. Bijan Rafiekian, also known as Bijan Kian, and a Dutch-Turkish businessman Kamil Alptekin (aka Ekim Alptekin) are charged with conspiracy and acting as an agent of a foreign government. Alptekin is also charged with making false statements. Rafiekian made an appearance in federal court in Virginia. He was released on bail. The Turkish government has long demanded the US extradite cleric Fethullah Gulen, who has been in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has deemed Gulen responsible for a deadly attempted coup against him in 2016, which Gulen has denied.