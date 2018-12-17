Pete Davidson's friends rally to his side

In the wake of Pete Davidson's troubling Instagram post over the weekend in which he raised concerns about contemplating suicide, those closest to the "Saturday Night Live" star are rallying around him.

"As soon as he posted that, his circle immediately jumped into action," a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN. "That includes his ex-fiancee, Ariana Grande, who dropped everything to be there for him."

The source added that Grande went to the "SNL" studio on Saturday to check on Davidson but she did not end up speaking with him.

Grande and Davidson called off their engagement in October.

A spokesperson for the NYPD told CNN they met with Davidson on Saturday, following calls for a wellness check.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Jon Cryer and Nicki Minaj were among those who took to social media to offer support to Davidson over the weekend.

The comedian appeared briefly on Saturday's episode of "SNL" to introduce a performance by Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson. He also appeared in a pre-recorded skit.

Davidson's good friend and co-star in the upcoming film, "Big Time Adolescence," Machine Gun Kelly, tweeted that he was getting on a flight to check on his friend.

A few hours later, Kelly and Davidson were photographed together following the show.

Davidson's concerning Instagram post and his account have been deleted. He's been open about his battles with depression and Borderline Personality Disorder [BPD.]

Earlier this month, Davidson shared a lengthy message about the bullying he endured during and after his relationship with Grande.

"I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth," he wrote. "I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this."

In August, Davidson spoke to Variety about his health struggles and said some began when he lost his father, a firefighter who was killed on 9/11 when he was age 7.

"I've been in and out of mental health facilities since I was 9," he told Variety. "I tried to drown myself in the pool when I was in the fourth or fifth grade. I was trying to get my head stuck in the ladder in the deep end, so I would not be able to get up. But I'm too much of a p***y, and my head is too small."

He also discussed being diagnosed with Crohn's disease in high school, which led to an addiction to marijuana and stints in rehab.

"The last few years have been real rough with me," he told the outlet. "I took all these mental health classes and really spent a lot of time getting me good."

Reps for Davidson and NBC declined to comment.

CNN's Ralph Ellis and Tony Marco contributed to this story