Clear

A judge is sentencing this poacher to a year in jail -- and making him watch Bambi once a month

A Missouri judge is turning to Walt Disney to make sure David Berry Jr. never illegally hunts again.B...

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 6:43 PM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 6:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Missouri judge is turning to Walt Disney to make sure David Berry Jr. never illegally hunts again.

Berry's sentencing is the latest event in one of the state's largest poaching cases.

Animal poaching and trafficking

Animals

Animals and society

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Environment and natural resources

Law and legal system

Life forms

Midwestern United States

Missouri

North America

Sentencing

Society

The Americas

United States

Wildlife

Lawrence County Judge Robert George sentenced Berry to a year in jail for illegally killing deer, taking only their heads and antlers and leaving the rest of their bodies to rot. And while he's in jail, he's required to watch the Walt Disney movie "Bambi" once a month.

In the 1942 animated classic, Bambi's mother is shot and killed by hunters.

"Berry Jr.'s convictions are the tip of a long list of illegal fish and game activity by him and other members of his family," Lawrence County Conservation Agent Andy Barnes said.

Wildlife officers interviewed suspects from Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Canada, tying 14 Missouri residents to more than 230 charges across 11 counties.

Berry was arrested on August 31, 2016, alongside his father, David Berry Sr., and brother Kyle Berry after an almost nine-month investigation, and other Missouri residents were ordered to appear in court on related charges, most having to do with illegally taking deer.

Charges from this group alone total more than 300 in state, federal and international jurisdictions.

A statement from county officials said so far, "this group of poachers has paid $151,000 in bonds and $51,000 in fines and court costs and collectively served 33 days in jail."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. High temperatures are well above normal as day time highs reached into the 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events