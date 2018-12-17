Clear

READ: Mueller memo summarizing FBI's interview with Michael Flynn

Special counsel Robert Mueller has released a January 2017 FBI memo detailing the interview by agent Peter S...

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 8:33 PM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 8:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Special counsel Robert Mueller has released a January 2017 FBI memo detailing the interview by agent Peter Strzok and another FBI agent with President Donald Trump's then-national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Read the memo below:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. High temperatures are well above normal as day time highs reached into the 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events