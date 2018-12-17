Clapper: 'Gratifying' to read Senate reports confirming early findings on Russian misinformation

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Monday that it was "gratifying" to read two Senate Intelligence Committee reports on the scope of Russian misinformation campaigns, because they reiterated the intelligence community's 2017 findings.
The two reports, both commissioned by the committee, were based on troves of data -- much of it not disclosed publicly -- about the Russian campaign to influence the 2016 US presidential election that Facebook, Twitter and Google gave lawmakers. One concluded that trolls made over 40 phony Twitter accounts and websites purporting to represent news outlets or political groups, and the other found that the Internet Research Agency, a Russian government-linked troll group, was active on many social media platforms working to help Trump win.
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Government departments and authorities
Government organizations - US
Intelligence services
International relations and national security
National security
Politics
US Congress
US Senate
2016 Presidential election
Continents and regions
Donald Trump
Eastern Europe
Elections (by type)
Elections and campaigns
Europe
Investigations
James Clapper
Political candidates
Political Figures - US
Russia
Russia meddling investigation
US Federal elections
US Presidential elections
Disinformation
Societal issues
Society
When asked by CNN's John Berman on "Anderson Cooper 360" if he was surprised by the continued attacks on American elections, Clapper replied, "Absolutely not."
"It was very gratifying for me to read about these reports, because they simply reinforce or buttress what we said in our intelligence community assessment in January of 2017," he added.
The 2017 report found that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an "influence campaign" designed to hurt then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and help then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in the 2016 election.
"The first objective of the Russians was to sow doubt, discord and discontent in this country, and they've succeeded to it fairly well -- capitalizing and exploiting the polarization and divisiveness in this country," Clapper said.
"Secondarily, of course, was to do all they could to damage Hillary Clinton's candidacy and to help, when he became serious as the nominee, Donald Trump," he added.
Clapper added that Russian cyberattacks had continued since the 2016 election because of the "opportunity to drive a wedge among" Americans on a variety of hot-button issues, including racial tensions and gun rights.
"They had messages for everybody in the campaign, whether it was Black Lives Matter, white supremacists, gun control advocates, Second Amendment advocates," he said. "The Russians are always looking for issues to exploit to their advantage."
Related Content
- Clapper: 'Gratifying' to read Senate reports confirming early findings on Russian misinformation
- Clapper: I wonder if Russians have something on Trump
- Renee DiResta: Misinformation is a 'chronic condition'
- 2018, a year consumed by misinformation
- Clapper: Omarosa recordings are 'unthinkable'
- Clapper: Trump sending 'chilling' message
- James Clapper's message for Trump
- Senators to start reading FBI report Thursday morning
- Kavanaugh awaits fate as senators read FBI report
- New reports for the Senate refocus attention on Russian interference