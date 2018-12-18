Clear

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez led with percentage of small dollar donors in 2018

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 11:57 AM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 11:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Small-dollar donors were key to the Democrats' success in House races in 2018, and no one benefited more than Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who pulled off one of the biggest surprises of the midterm cycle with her upset primary victory over Joe Crowley in New York.

A new report from Open Secrets, a nonprofit, nonpartisan research group based in Washington, found that of House members and soon-to-be House members, Ocasio-Cortez had raised the highest percentage of her 2018 funds from small dollar donors (defined as individual contributions less than $200). Around 62% of the more than $2 million Ocasio-Cortez raised in the cycle came from these kinds of contributors.

Rep. John Lewis, a Democrat from Georgia and an icon of the Civil Rights movement, was second on the list, raising 55% of his funds from small-dollar contributors. In third place, Rep. Devin Nunes, a Republican from California and the outgoing chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, whose high-profile defense of the Trump administration amid the Russia investigation has endeared him to supporters of the President. Nunes -- one of the top House Republican fundraisers of the cycle with $12.6 million -- raised 49% of his funds from small-dollar donors.

Seven of the ten members on Open Secret's list were Democrats, some of them in the most competitive 2018 races.

Rep. Conor Lamb, who won a high-profile special election in Pennsylvania's 18th district in March in addition to his November general election contest in the redistricted 17th district, raised 45% of his $9 million from small-dollar donors, placing fourth.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a progressive Democrat from Hawaii who is reportedly weighing a 2020 White House bid, was in fifth place, raising 39% of her $1.4 million from small-dollar-donors.

Anthony Brindisi (New York's 22nd district) received 35% of his $4.6 million from small-dollar donors, placing seventh, and Chris Pappas (New Hampshire's 1st district) received 32% of his $2.2 million from those small-dollar contributors, placing eighth.

The other two Republicans on the list, both in high-profile positions, were Rep. Steve Scalise, the outgoing House majority whip, who raised 37% of his $13.2 million from small-dollar donors, in sixth place, and Rep. Mark Meadows, chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, in tenth place with 31% of his $1.8 million from small-dollar donors.

Also on the list: Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who is poised in the next Congress to return to the job of House speaker. Pelosi raised about 31% of her $4.5 million from small-dollar donors.

Article Comments

We are waking up to a few clouds this morning, but another beautiful December day is ahead for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for your Tuesday. We'll once again see lots of sunshine. High temperatures still above average in the middle 50s.
