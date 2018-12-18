Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rapper Lil Pump in racism storm over new video mocking Chinese

A racist music video released by US rapper Lil Pump on social media has infuriated Chinese musicians over ly...

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 10:22 PM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 10:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A racist music video released by US rapper Lil Pump on social media has infuriated Chinese musicians over lyrics and gestures perceived as anti-Chinese.

In "Butterfly Doors," Lil Pump sings, "Smoking on dope, they call me Yao Ming 'cause my eye real low," in a reference to the Chinese former basketball star. He then pulls his eyelids in a common gesture mocking Asians.

Arts and entertainment

Asia

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

China

Continents and regions

Discrimination

East Asia

Media industry

Music

Music and dance

Music industry

Music releases

Musical styles

Racism and racial discrimination

Rap and hip-hop music

Societal issues

Society

Following the second verse, the rapper sings "Ching chong," a derogatory term often used against Chinese people.

Lil Pump, an 18-year-old Colombian-American, rose from social media fame to huge mainstream success. His songs have hundreds of millions of views on YouTube and he has even appeared in a video with Kanye West.

"Butterfly Doors" was posted to his Instagram account on Monday and has since been viewed more than four million times.

Chinese rapper Li Yijie, known as Pissy, a member of the Chengdu Revolution (CD-Rev) rap group, released a diss track on his country's social media targeting Lil Pump over the new song.

"From being discriminated against, to act discrimination again. The fact is you and white racists the same. Respect yourself," Pissy sings in the track, titled "F*** Lil Pump."

The Chinese rapper goes on to say that the Chinese are "great like Yao Ming."

Speaking to state-run tabloid Global Times, Pissy said he felt angry "as a Chinese" about the lyrics.

"And as a rapper, I'm ashamed with what Lil Pump wrote in his song. Lil Pump, one of the most popular rappers in the US, should not humiliate the spirit of the rap," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A few more clouds have moved into the area by the afternoon hours and we will see the winds pick up out of the south as well.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events