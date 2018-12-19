Two Honduran teens have been killed in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, the Foreign Ministry Office of Honduras said.
The boys, believed to be about 16 or 17 years old, had been staying at a shelter for migrant youths and were on their way to another shelter when they were approached Saturday by people who apparently intended to rob them, Reuters reported, citing local authorities.
Continents and regions
Latin America
Mexico
North America
The Americas
Tijuana
Central America
Honduras
Immigration
Immigration, citizenship and displacement
International relations and national security
Demographic groups
Families and children
Family members and relatives
Population and demographics
Society
Teenagers
The bodies of two teens were found with stabbing and strangulation injuries, according to a statement by the prosecutor's office in Tijuana, obtained by Reuters.
A third boy, who witnessed the killings, was badly injured in the attack but survived, Honduran officials said in a statement, adding he remains at risk for more harm.
Alden Rivera, the Honduran ambassador to Mexico, said the boys were brutally murdered.
"The conditions in which the murder of the two youths occurred are really terrible," Rivera told Reuters. "We are truly dismayed by everything that has happened."
It's unclear how long the teens had been in Tijuana and whether they planned to or had applied for asylum at the US-Mexico border.
Honduran officials are calling on Mexican authorities to investigate the teens' deaths and are urging Hondurans to not risk their lives by taking dangerous immigration routes.
Hundreds of Central American migrants last month started arriving in Tijuana, hoping to seek asylum in the US. Many have been staying at local shelters while they wait for a chance to cross the border legally.
The process can take weeks, as the large influx has created bottlenecks at ports of entry.
Related Content
- 2 migrant teens from Honduras killed in Mexico
- Trump threatens Honduras' foreign aid over migrant caravan
- Migrant caravan reaches Mexico-Guatemala border
- Mexico to deport migrants who rushed border
- Activists say Mexico deports too many migrants, not too few
- URGENT - Throngs of migrants reach Mexico-Guatemala border
- Thousands of migrants try to cross into Mexico
- Migrant caravan resumes march north from Mexico-Guatemala border
- US, Mexico negotiate options for handling migrant caravan
- Mexico walks political tightrope over migrants moving north