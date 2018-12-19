Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

2 migrant teens from Honduras killed in Mexico

Two Honduran teens have been killed in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, the Foreign Ministry Office of Ho...

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 6:29 AM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 6:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two Honduran teens have been killed in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, the Foreign Ministry Office of Honduras said.

The boys, believed to be about 16 or 17 years old, had been staying at a shelter for migrant youths and were on their way to another shelter when they were approached Saturday by people who apparently intended to rob them, Reuters reported, citing local authorities.

Continents and regions

Latin America

Mexico

North America

The Americas

Tijuana

Central America

Honduras

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Population and demographics

Society

Teenagers

The bodies of two teens were found with stabbing and strangulation injuries, according to a statement by the prosecutor's office in Tijuana, obtained by Reuters.

A third boy, who witnessed the killings, was badly injured in the attack but survived, Honduran officials said in a statement, adding he remains at risk for more harm.

Alden Rivera, the Honduran ambassador to Mexico, said the boys were brutally murdered.

"The conditions in which the murder of the two youths occurred are really terrible," Rivera told Reuters. "We are truly dismayed by everything that has happened."

It's unclear how long the teens had been in Tijuana and whether they planned to or had applied for asylum at the US-Mexico border.

Honduran officials are calling on Mexican authorities to investigate the teens' deaths and are urging Hondurans to not risk their lives by taking dangerous immigration routes.

Hundreds of Central American migrants last month started arriving in Tijuana, hoping to seek asylum in the US. Many have been staying at local shelters while they wait for a chance to cross the border legally.

The process can take weeks, as the large influx has created bottlenecks at ports of entry.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
After a sunny and mild past few days for us here in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A few more clouds have moved into the area this morning and will continue to increase throughout the day for your Wednesday. Wednesday is the only day in the forecast this week that has rain chances. Isolated showers are possible during the late afternoon and evening hours. The southwest winds will help keep highs in the lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events