URGENT - US preparing for 'full' and 'rapid' withdrawal from Syria

(CNN) -- Planning is underway for a "full" and "rapid" withdrawal of US troops from Syria, a US defense o...

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 10:13 AM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 10:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Planning is underway for a "full" and "rapid" withdrawal of US troops from Syria, a US defense official told CNN Wednesday. The decision was made by President Donald Trump, the official added.

After a sunny and mild past few days for us here in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A few more clouds have moved into the area this morning and will continue to increase throughout the day for your Wednesday. Wednesday is the only day in the forecast this week that has rain chances. Isolated showers are possible during the late afternoon and evening hours. The southwest winds will help keep highs in the lower 50s.
