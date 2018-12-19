North West directs mom, Kim Kardashian West, in fashion shoot

Those Kardashians stay working.
Kim Kardashian West posted some photos Tuesday on Instagram of her and her "bff," also known as her 5-year-old daughter, North West.
Arts and entertainment
Celebrities
Fashion design
Kanye West
North West
Kim Kardashian
"North came to visit me on set & said momma can we do a photo shoot together just me & you!" the caption read. "I followed her poses & direction so here it is! I always dreamed of having a baby girl & she's perfect!"
The youngster, who is the eldest child of Kim Kardashian West and her husband, rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West, has dipped her toes into fashion in the past.
North was featured in July, along with her mother and maternal grandmother Kris Jenner, in her first fashion campaign for Fendi.
