North West directs mom, Kim Kardashian West, in fashion shoot

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 11:59 AM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 11:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Those Kardashians stay working.

Kim Kardashian West posted some photos Tuesday on Instagram of her and her "bff," also known as her 5-year-old daughter, North West.

"North came to visit me on set & said momma can we do a photo shoot together just me & you!" the caption read. "I followed her poses & direction so here it is! I always dreamed of having a baby girl & she's perfect!"

The youngster, who is the eldest child of Kim Kardashian West and her husband, rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West, has dipped her toes into fashion in the past.

North was featured in July, along with her mother and maternal grandmother Kris Jenner, in her first fashion campaign for Fendi.

After a sunny and mild past few days for us here in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A few more clouds have moved into the area this morning and will continue to increase throughout the day for your Wednesday. Wednesday is the only day in the forecast this week that has rain chances. Isolated showers are possible during the late afternoon and evening hours. The southwest winds will help keep highs in the lower 50s.
