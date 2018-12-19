Federal Reserve raises key interest rate

The Dow sank sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced that it would raise rates for the fourth time this year.

Investors are worried that the Fed adjusted its economic growth forecast lower for 2019 while still signaling that it would continue to raise rates — albeit at a slower pace. Most Fed governors said they expect to hike rates only twice next year.

In a press conference Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economy at the end of the year was "more subdued than most expected," and recent "developments signal softening" in the economic outlook. However, he also noted that the "strong economy is benefiting many Americans."

All three major indexes fell after the announcement. The S&P 500 fell 1.4% and the Nasdaq was down 2%. The Dow fell about 350 points after gaining as much as 382 points before the Fed raised rates. The index was down more than 500 points for a short time.

As they typically do after Fed decisions, stocks are fluctuating. They've soared and turned negative multiple times as Wall Street digests the Fed's message.

The turning point for stocks came after Powell said, "a little volatility doesn't leave a mark," hinting that the Fed isn't too worried about the recent market downturn that sent stocks to new lows for 2018. The Fed doesn't typically take the stock market into consideration when determining its rate adjustment plan, although lower corporate profits are a sign of a weakening economy.

The stock market had priced in a steady stream of rate hikes next year. Investors typically like low rates, because higher interest rates pinch corporate profits and raise borrowing costs. However, a slower pace of rate hikes in 2019 would not necessarily be great news.

The Fed signaled that it would slow its rollout because it expects economic growth to come down to earth a bit. The effect of the late-2017 corporate tax cuts are wearing off, and signs of an economic slowdown are starting to become apparent in the housing market, corporate outlooks and commodities markets.

"It does open the door to a slower pace of increases, which translates into a more patient Fed," said Lindsey Piegza, Stifel chief economist, on CNN Business' Markets Now live show with CNN Business editor-at-large Richard Quest Wednesday.

Piegza noted that the housing market has been particularly soft. She called attention to the fact that homebuyers are using more credit than historical norms to purchase their houses. That signals pay increases haven't quite taken hold the way economists hoped they would during the past decade's economic and job boom.

That, combined with other warning signs, calls into question whether the Fed should raise rates as strongly in 2019 as it did in 2018, Piegza said.

Still, Piegza predicts the economy will avoid a recession in 2019. Momentum will slow, however. She thinks the US economy will grow in a range of 1.5% to 1.8% next year, and it will probably enter a recession in 2020.

