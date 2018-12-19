Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- In an apparent reversal, President Donald Trump is planning a "full and rapid" withdrawal of troops from Syria, a defense official told CNN Wednesday.

-- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the fourth time this year despite signs of economic softening, weeks of market volatility and warnings from Trump.

-- Outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan gave his farewell address at the Library of Congress Wednesday, finalizing his departure after more than two decades on Capitol Hill.

-- George H.W. Bush secretly sponsored a young boy in the Philippines for ten years. Here are some of the letters they sent each other.

-- A police officer issued an emotional warning on Facebook after pulling over an 18-year-old for allegedly driving 100 miles per hour.

-- What on Earth was Michelle Obama thinking as she bid farewell to the White House after Trump's inauguration? "Bye, Felicia!"

-- Over 50,000 people have signed an online petition calling on Disney to drop its trademark on the phrase "Hakuna Matata."

-- Are you beyond ready for 2018 to be over? So are we. Here are 19 things to look forward to in 2019.

As a cold front passes through late Wednesday into early Thursday, we will see our winds change and pick up from the northwest, gusting up to 30 mph. Still can't rule out a light rain shower through the evening but we should dry out by Thursday morning. Lows overnight will be in the 30s.
