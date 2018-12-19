As court hears tapes of drug deals, informant testifies El Chapo is 'always courteous to people'

Prosecutors aired a pair of secret recordings on Wednesday that were made by an informant who caught Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman on tape hammering out a drug deal.

The informant, Pedro Flores, who operated a cocaine and heroin distribution business with his twin brother Margarito in Chicago, continued testimony that began on Tuesday, going into detail on the reputed cartel king.

Controlled substances Court witnesses Crime, law enforcement and corrections Criminal offenses Drug crimes Drugs and society Joaquin Guzman Law and legal system Misc people Society Trial and procedure

Flores, who at the time was working for the Drug Enforcement Administration, was haggling with Guzman over the price of 20 kilos of heroin and hoping the kingpin could lop off some of the price.

"I was trying to be as normal, as routine, as possible," Flores said during the second and final day of his testimony. "At this point I just wanted to get him on the phone."

Flores testified Guzman called him on a cell phone number he provided to one of Guzman's men. He didn't answer until he got his DEA-provided earpiece into his recorder. And when he finally got Guzman on the phone, the cartel leader said hello and asked how Magarito was doing.

"On a normal day that would be our normal conversation," Flores said. "He's always courteous to people, that's how he is."

Flores said he had just picked up 20 kilos of heroin and wanted Guzman to knock $5,000 off the price of each kilo. In return, Flores would pay the money up front and take on another shipment that Guzman would authorize to be sent. The idea was that the more Flores sold, the more profit Guzman would make.

"How much can you get rid of in a month?" the man Flores and prosecutors say is Guzman is heard asking. "About 40," replied Flores.

The man liked what he heard and agreed to send more.

"I'll send you some from this week to the next week," the man says. "Hope you are well."

In all, each kilo sold for $50,000 and Flores made a $1 million profit, prosecutors said. Flores turned over the profits to the DEA, prosecutors said.

During cross-examination, William Purpura, one of the defense attorneys representing Guzman, tried to poke holes in Flores' credibility and his recordings.

Purpura highlighted how Flores' cooperation with federal law enforcement included giving up information on childhood friends he once helped sell cocaine and heroin.

The defense also played a clip of audio from a Rolling Stone magazine interview with Guzman and asked Flores if it sounded the same as his recordings.

"Do they sound like the same voice to you?" Purpura asked.

"Not really, no," Flores said. "They sound similar but no."

Assistant US Attorney Adam Fels then got a chance to follow up on Flores' certainty that the voice on his recordings was in fact Guzman and that the audio was not doctored in any way.

"I'm 100% certain it was him," Flores said. "The way he greeted me, the small talk."