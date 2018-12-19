Clear

Judge extends order blocking Trump administration asylum restrictions

A federal judge on Wednesday extended an order that bars President Donald Trump's asylum ban from going into...

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 8:09 PM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 8:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A federal judge on Wednesday extended an order that bars President Donald Trump's asylum ban from going into effect.

At a hearing in California, the Department of Justice asked Judge Jon S. Tigar to reverse a ruling from last month and allow the asylum restrictions to take effect pending appeal.

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Injunctions

Law and legal system

Politics

Trial and procedure

US federal government

White House

Tigar declined to do so and instead extended his original injunction.

"The harms to those seeking asylum are also even clearer, and correspondingly the public interest more plainly supports injunctive relief. Not surprisingly then, the result of the present motion is the same: the Court again concludes that Plaintiffs have established an overwhelming likelihood that the new rule barring asylum is invalid," the judge wrote. "Accordingly, the Court will grant Plaintiffs' request for a preliminary injunction."

Tigar noted that a panel of judges -- in an opinion penned by conservative Judge Jay Bybee of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals -- upheld his original injunction.

The administration's policy, signed on November 9, temporarily bars migrants who illegally cross into the US through the southern border from seeking asylum outside of official ports of entry. Tigar blocked the policy -- nationwide -- in November, holding that it "irreconcilably conflicts" with immigration law.

A panel of judges on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the injunction in an opinion penned by Bybee, a George W. Bush nominee.

Even before Tigar's ruling on Wednesday, Solicitor General Noel Francisco asked the Supreme Court to greenlight the regulations pending appeal because he said they are "designed to channel asylum seekers to ports of entry, where their claims can be processed in an orderly manner; deter unlawful dangerous border crossings; and reduce the backlog of a meritless asylum claims."

The justices have yet to act on that request.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Fairfax
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
As a cold front passes through late Wednesday into early Thursday, we will see our winds change and pick up from the northwest, gusting up to 30 mph. Still can't rule out a light rain shower through the evening but we should dry out by Thursday morning. Lows overnight will be in the 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events